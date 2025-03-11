Kinita backs Drua to take down Brumbies

Salanieta Kinita [right] before their match against the Reds last weekend

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s playmaker Salanieta Kinita made her intentions crystal clear as she declared that the Brumbies are in for a challenge this week and her team is ready to win in round three of the Super W competition.

This, after a gut wrenching 22-19 loss to the Queensland Reds in Lautoka over the weekend.

Kinita says they won’t dwell on the past and are determined to be unstoppable this week.

“We are preparing for another game, and the Brumbies will not make it easy for us this week. It will be tough, but we have learned from last weekend’s mistakes and improved our skills. As for me, in my position, I want to enhance how the team is controlled. I trust my teammates to give the Brumbies a strong challenge, and we are playing to win this week.”

Kinita is calling on the world’s best fans to gather up in Churchill Park on Saturday to rally behind the girls as they work towards a win.

They will meet the Brumbies at 3.35pm and you can also watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.

