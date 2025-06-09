Kikau ties the knot in Nadi

[Source: Tabuadrau Designs]

Bulldogs star forward and Fiji Bati representative Viliame Kikau celebrated a milestone off the field yesterday, marrying his long-time partner Brittany in Nadi.

The 30-year-old tied the knot at the Crowne Plaza Nadi Bay Resort, surrounded by close family members and loved ones.

Kikau, who joined the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs two years ago, has made 54 NRL appearances for the club, scoring 12 tries.

Before moving to the Bulldogs, Kikau enjoyed a successful stint with the Penrith Panthers, making 123 appearances and crossing for 38 tries after joining the club in 2016.

