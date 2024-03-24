Ikanivere credits impact players for crucial victory

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere has credited the impact players for the effort to deny the Waratahs a comeback victory in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

The Drua established a comfortable 26-10 lead at halftime before the Tahs came storming back after the breather to lock the game up at 36-all, sending the match into golden point.

Ikanivere says having lost their four previous encounters against the Waratahs, the Drua were determined not to let history repeat itself and the impact off the bench was a telling factor, particularly with replacement pivot Kemu Valetini slotting in the winning drop goal.

“They are a quality side, we’ve lost to them four times and we fell in the last 20 minutes the last four times and we almost did today again but luckily the boys who came on, the bomb squad did the job and finished it off.”

Ikanivere says the Drua continue to strive for intensity throughout the 80-minutes of rugby.

The Drua will host the Western Force next weekend in another double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile in other Super Rugby results last night, the Chiefs beat the Highlanders 28-21, the Blues overpowered the Crusaders 26-6 and the Western Force defeated the Reds 40-31.