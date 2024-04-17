Hurricanes will be an exciting challenge for us: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are not making any significant changes in their preparations for the clash against the unbeaten Hurricanes in Suva this week.

Coach Mick Byrne says although the Kiwis are the in-form team in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this year, the Drua will maintain their focus on executing their set plays and defending well on the field.

Byrne says the players are looking forward to the challenge and meeting the Hurricanes head-on.

“Looking at the way they (Hurricanes) are going, they are playing as good as any side we’ve come up against. That’s made it an even more exciting challenge for us and we really have to focus on what we are doing. We know they are going to come after us defensively so we need to be sharp and hold onto the ball. Obviously, they’ve got some attacking threats especially out wide where they have been able to create some good running space.”



Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne

Byrne is expected to name his 23-member squad today for the clash against the Hurricanes.

The Fijian Drua will host the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7:05pm on Friday.

Prior to this, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will host the Western Force in the Super W semi-final clash at 4:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.