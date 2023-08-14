Higher benchmark for QVS

Setting a higher benchmark is the aim of Queen Victoria School as it prepares for the semi-final of the Vodafone Deans Under-15 grade.

The side defeated minnows Sigatoka Methodist College 24-0, chasing to surpass the benchmark set by their seniors last year.

Head coach Isimeli Koroi says the QVS U15 side wants to set a platform that inspires their young brothers.

“Last year, 2022, our U15 reached the final so they have set a benchmark. Our older brothers have set that benchmark so we are trying to beat that and move on”

For that to happen, Koroi says the team understands that they need to play to the best of their ability, minimize mistakes and stick to their game plan.

QVS, Suva Grammar, Marist Brothers High School, and Ratu Kadavulevu School will battle in the semi-finals of the U15 grade.

The Deans semi-final will be played at the HFC Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports.