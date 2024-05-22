Great exposure for local players: Naisewa

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s captain says participating in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship is a great boost for all the local players.

Karalaini Naisewa says their team is made up mostly of local players, so featuring in the competition will give them much-needed exposure.

Naisewa asserts the other teams have an advantage.

“It’s a very tough competition. The other three teams have overseas-based players so it will be a tough competition for us but we are trying to build the local players -here in Fiji- to another level”

Despite this, the skipper is confident they will deliver.

The Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship will begin this Friday in Brisbane.

Fiji will face Tonga at 7:30 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.