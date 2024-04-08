Goals set for young Warriors

Fiji Warriors Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says apart from their main goal to defend their title, they want to showcase an exceptional performance during the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024 in Apia Samoa.

The young side will be out to defend their title for the seventh time in a row.

Seruvakula says that they have done it before and they can do it again.

‘That’s one of the goals, to breed these young players so that they can return from the Pacific Rugby challenge with boosted confidence, especially those players going into the Under-20 World Cup.”

Seruvakula adds that this year’s preparations have been the best compared to previous years.

The Fiji Warriors will take on Tonga A in their first match on Wednesday at 12.15pm, they will face Japan XV next Monday 12.15pm and will face Manuma Samoa at 2pm next Saturday.

The games will be played at Apia Park in Samoa.