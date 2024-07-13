Galo scoops Best Player award

Suva Rugby Women’s number eight and first season player Alisi Galo has scooped the Best Player of the season award during their awards night at the HFC Bank Stadium Concourse tonight.

The former Fiji Pearls player says she attended the event not expecting an award and was in attendance to celebrate the clubs successful season.

The Nadi lass adds that this is something huge for her and she hopes to continue to make an impact in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think I put in enough effort this season to achieve this award and I believe I could have done better. I will turn my focus now on doing better and improving on myself.”

Galo adds she is grateful for the support from her family and friends throughout the season.

Although she hopes to don the Fijian Drua Women’s jumper one day, she says she is taking things one step at a time.

A total of sixteen awards were presented at the FMF Suva Rugby Women’s Awards night.