FSSRU season delayed as interim committee steps in

file photo

The start of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby season has been delayed by a week to allow for the establishment of a new interim committee aimed at overhauling the governance and administration of schools rugby.

The delay follows extensive consultations between the Ministry of Education, the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union and the Fiji Rakavi Football Union Ltd.

The three parties have agreed to form a transitional body that will guide the future of school rugby in alignment with national and international governance standards.

Article continues after advertisement

The interim committee will include two representatives each from the MOE and FSSRU, several nominees from FRFU Ltd and an independent administrator appointed by the national rugby body.

It will be responsible for reviewing governance issues, operational procedures and ministry directives to ensure school competitions fall in line with FRFU policies and World Rugby best practices.

The competition’s delay was prompted by the late confirmation of nominations from both the Ministry and FSSRU.

Acting CEO Koli Sewabu

Acting CEO Koli Sewabu says organisers have now advised a one-week deferment to allow time for administrative, sponsorship and logistical matters to be properly managed under the new structure.

“The formation of this interim committee is a collaborative solution to respect the concerns of the Ministry while ensuring schools rugby remains under an accountable and aligned framework. Our young players deserve clarity, structure, and the opportunity to play the game they love, and their welfare is of paramount to everyone involved.”

He adds FRU has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, collaboration and the welfare of student-athletes.

The new season is expected to kick off next week, provided the interim committee is fully operational and ready to proceed.

The move has been welcomed by stakeholders as an important step towards creating a more accountable, structured and unified approach to managing schools rugby in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.