FRU notes player dishonesty in the Vanua Cup

FRU Operations Manager, Tiko Matawalu.

The Fiji Rugby Union has identified instances where players who are officially registered with a team have transferred to other teams without completing the necessary paperwork.

This has raised concerns regarding proper documentation and adherence to regulations within the sport.

FRU Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu says this was a major concern raised by teams competing in the Vanua Cup.

“It’s not good for the team, for the whole team to be penalized because of dishonesty from a player”

Matawalu says that because of this kind of dishonesty, the whole team suffers.

He hopes that players understand the gravity of this issue and refrain from committing such offences.