FRU eyes long-term strategy for 7s programs

[File Photo]

Fiji Rugby is setting its sights far beyond the next Olympic Games as it undertakes a comprehensive review of its 7s programs.

The review, which covers both the men’s and women’s teams, is part of a broader push to realign Fiji’s approach to high-performance rugby and adapt to upcoming changes in the global sevens landscape.

Interim CEO Koli Sewabu says this is just the beginning of a longer process that will shape the future of Fiji 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just completed our 7s review last week, that’s for both the men’s and the women’s program,” Sewabu explained. “That’s the first part of our review process.”

With newly appointed GM of High Performance Naca Cawanibuka set to begin his role next week, the next stage will involve deeper evaluations and planning for structural improvements.

Sewabu emphasized that while the immediate focus includes the next Olympic cycle, Fiji Rugby is also thinking long term.

“We’re not just looking to the next Olympics. We’re basically looking towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as well.”

The vision includes potentially hosting a national 7s symposium to bring together stakeholders and guide the development of a strategic plan aimed at excellence.

Sewabu says this plan will prioritize strong coaching, contracted player development, and consistent preparation for major tournaments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.