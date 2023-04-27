FRU Administrator refutes claims

[Source: FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua with Executive President of C.A Brive Correze Limousin Rugby Union Mr. Xavier Ric, has invited Fiji Rugby to make use of their state-of-the-art facilities during their RWC campaign in France/ FRU]

The Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua refutes claims in the Fiji Sun today that he sent the Legal Officer and Human Resources Manager on leave prior to being appointed as Administrator of FRU.

In a statement, the FRU says Valenitabua’s letter of appointment by the Minister for Justice is dated 27/04/2023.

The Legal Officer concerned was sent on leave on 28/04/2023 and the HR officer on 09/05/2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Both decisions were made after Valenitabua’s appointment on 27/04/2023.



[Source: FRU Administrator Mr. Simione Valenitabua on the right with Dr. Serge Simon, Vice President of the FFR/ FRU]

Therefore, as Administrator FRU, Valenitabua deemed the article as defamatory tainting his character, false and derogatory.

FRU and its Administrator have consulted their solicitors to commence defamation proceedings against the newspaper and its reporter.

Valenitabua says this character assassination by the Fiji Sun and its reporter belittled him and discredited him in the face of World Rugby.

He assures the Fiji Rugby community the article is not true.