France survives Scotland comeback

[Source: France Rugby/ Twitter]

France narrowly defeated Scotland 30-27 in their International Rugby Test match this morning.

Scotland made an explosive start with Kyle Steyn diving over for a try inside five minutes.

The home side hit back with a try and two Thomas Ramos penalty kicks to lead 13-10 at half-time.

After the break, France scored two quick tries to extend their lead but Scotland fought back with three remarkable tries to level the scores at 27-all.

However, Thomas Ramos had the final say for France when he kicked a late penalty to clinch victory for the hosts.