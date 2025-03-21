France hooker Mauvaka gets three-match ban

[Source: Reuters]

France hooker Peato Mauvaka was suspended for three matches for foul play in the final Six Nations match against Scotland, an independent disciplinary meeting ruled on Thursday.

Mauvaka was cited after he received a yellow card in the 21st minute for head-butting Ben White, and looked relieved when the bunker review did not upgrade the sanction to a red card.

The disciplinary committee upheld the citing and determined that the low-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate.

Article continues after advertisement

A 50% reduction was applied after the player accepted he committed an act of foul play along with other mitigating factors including his remorse and previous clean record.

Mauvaka will miss the next three games for his club Toulouse, against Bordeaux Begles and Pau in the Top 14 and the Champions Cup match against Sale Sharks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.