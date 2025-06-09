Flying Fijians eye big 2025 Test calendar

The Flying Fijians have a packed international Test calendar lined up for 2025, with blockbuster matches against Tier 1 heavyweights England and France headlining the November window.

Fiji’s confirmed Test schedule includes matches against Tonga and Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup, with the potential to feature in the semi-finals and final — though those fixtures remain listed as To Be Announced, pending qualification.

Still, the side is guaranteed at least one additional match beyond the Samoa and Tonga clashes.

Securing one win from the opening two games would be a solid start for the Fijians, especially after their narrow loss to the Wallabies in the opening round.

The team showed plenty of promise and will look to build momentum as the year unfolds.

The November Test window is expected to be crucial, with full player availability anticipated — including overseas-based stars — for the Tier 1 fixtures against England, France and Spain.

However, there’s still uncertainty around whether the Pacific Nations Cup will fall within World Rugby’s designated Test window, as no official confirmation has been made.

If the PNC does not align with the Test window, Fiji may have to go without their French-based players, with the Top 14 season beginning on September 6 and Pro D2 kicking off a week earlier on August 29.

That scenario would place the onus on local talent, particularly Fijian Drua and Japan League One players, to step up on the regional stage.

Flying Fijians will meet Tonga next on the 30th of next month at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.

