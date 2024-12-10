Fjiiana 15s to host Wallaroos next year

The Fijiana 15s will play a Test match against the Wallaroos next year in Fiji.

Australia has today confirmed its Tests for 2025 ahead of Rugby World Cup.

The Wallaroos have announced they will play seven Tests before they embark on their World Cup campaign.

This includes a rare Test in Fiji to start their season, taking on Fijiana on May 3rd.

However, the venue and time will be confirmed early next year.

Fijiana is expected to host Australia in Suva because the Fijian Drua play the Reds on that same day.

The match is expected to be played after the Drua and Reds clash.

Wallaroos 2025 Test Schedule:

• Saturday, May 3: Wallaroos v Fijiana, Fiji

• Saturday, May 10: Wallaroos v Black Ferns, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle (Pacific Four Series)

• Saturday, May 17: Wallaroos v USA, GIO Stadium, Canberra (Pacific Four Series)

• Friday, May 23: Wallaroos v Canada, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (Pacific Four Series)

• Saturday, July 12: Wallaroos v Black Ferns, Sky Stadium, Wellington (O’Reilly Cup)

• Saturday, July 26: Wallaroos v Wales, South East Queensland

• Friday, August 1: Wallaroos v Wales, Sydney