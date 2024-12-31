Finance literacy important says Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

For Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani, one of the most important lessons he has learned as a player is managing his finances well.

Like many players around the country who are pursuing rugby as a career, the main focus is taking care of their own family.

Lomani says the Drua players are blessed to have people within the management staff, helping and guiding the players on managing their expenses and savings.

This was a new challenge to majority of the players who joined the side, especially for players coming from the grassroots level.

Lomani adds that he has seen a lot of improvement among the players in managing their finance from when the team was formed.

“The boys now know how to manage their expenses and their money, thanks to Gail and the team. The boys are really growing in terms of off-field stuff. Usually you see them on television playing rugby, but they also do other things off the field.”

He says it is important to manage their finance wisely as many of the players have families depending on them.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season will start in February.