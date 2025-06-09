Fiji’s rugby referees seek divine blessing ahead of season

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

More than 400 rugby referees from across Fiji gathered for a special church service over the weekend to seek spiritual guidance and blessings for the upcoming season.

Accompanied by their families and joined by distinguished guests, the event celebrated the often-unseen dedication of match officials and underscored their vital role in upholding the integrity of the sport.

The service was organised by the Fiji Rugby Union Referees Unit in collaboration with the Fiji Rugby Referees Association. With a focus on the core values of rugby, teamwork, integrity, and discipline, the gathering reflected the shared commitment of referees to fair play and professionalism.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

James Bolabiu, Fiji Rugby’s High Performance Referees Manager, said the event was designed to strengthen both the spirit and sense of purpose among the referee community.

“This was more than just a prayer session, it was about strengthening our unity and purpose. We want our referees to leave here with renewed morale, a stronger bond as a team, and a clear focus on their role in shaping the future of Fiji rugby.”

The event also aligned referees with FRU’s vision for consistent, high-quality officiating across all competitions.

As the new season approaches, organisers hope the spiritual foundation laid at the service will inspire match officials to perform with greater confidence, clarity, and commitment on the field.

