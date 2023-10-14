Fijiana starts tournament in style

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 15’s commenced their WXV 3 campaign with a resounding victory, securing a bonus point as they triumphed over Colombia with 11 tries in their inaugural match this morning.

Sulita Waisega and Vania Arei both achieved a brace, while Mereoni Nakesa, Ana Korovata, Luisa Tisolo, Karalaini Nasewa, Adi Milinia, Merewairita Neivosa, and Merewai Cumu also contributed to the scoresheets, resulting in a remarkable 67-13 defeat of Colombia.

Nakesa swiftly crossed the try line a mere four minutes into the game, granting the team a 7-0 lead with a successful conversion.

Waisega, renowned for her exceptional skills, broke through in the 23rd minute, further extending their advantage with a successful conversion, resulting in a score of 14-0.

The Colombian side struggled to match the speed of the Fijian team, as Arei managed to score in the 26th minute, altering the score to 21-0.

Nevertheless, Colombia attempted to regain momentum after being awarded a penalty, registering their first points on the scoresheet, trailing 21-3.

Shortly thereafter, Korovata and Tisolo scored once again, maintaining the scoreline at 31-3 at halftime.

Fiji returned with renewed vigor in the second half, with Nasewa, Waisega, Milinia, Arei, Neisova, and Kinita each scoring a try, resulting in a final score of 61-13.

Fiji’s next match will be against Spain next Friday at 3.30 am.