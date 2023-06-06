Fijiana drops in World Rugby Women’s rankings

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s has slipped three places down in the World Rugby Women’s rankings.

This is after they lost 18-19 to Samoa in the final of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

Fijiana is now in 19th place.

The results see Samoa overtake the national side in 16th place and are now the highest-ranked Pacific Island nations team.

Also ahead of Fiji are Kazakhstan in 18th and Hong Kong China ranked 17th.

Tonga remains at 29th and Papua New Guinea in 49th.