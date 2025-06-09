Fijian flair fuels Racing 92

Selestino Ravutaumada

After missing out on the Top 14 finals this season, Racing 92 are wasting no time in reshaping their squad and they’ve made a bold statement in the transfer market.

The Parisian giants have stacked their 2025 roster with six Fijian-born players, as they reshape their squad following a disappointing Top 14 campaign.

The club’s latest additions include Flying Fijians flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu from Pau, former England No.8 Nathan Hughes from Japan’s League One and Fijian Drua livewire Selestino Ravutaumada.

They join established names Josua Tuisova, Vinaya Habosi and Wame Naituvi, giving Racing a dangerous mix of power, pace and offloading artistry from the islands.

If the stars align, fans could witness a spine-tingling Fijian-loaded lineup next season: Tagitagivalu at 6, Hughes at 8, Naituvi on the wing, Tuisova and Habosi in the centres and Ravutaumada out wide.

But the club’s recruitment drive hasn’t stopped there.

Determined to reclaim their place among France’s elite, Racing have also brought in Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou from the Waratahs, New Zealand rugby league convert Joey Manu from Toyota Verblitz in Japan, and England lock Jonny Hill from Sale Sharks.

With this exciting new mix of power and precision, Racing 92 are clearly aiming to reassert themselves as a Top 14 powerhouse and few teams will relish the idea of facing this new-look side in 2025.

The new Top 14 season kicks off on September 6, with Racing heading to Lyon for a blockbuster opener.

That match will also feature Fijian flair on the other side of the pitch, as Jiuta Wainiqolo and Iosefo Masi begin their new chapter with Lyon.

