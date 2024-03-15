Fijian Drua Women optimistic

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua are in high spirits ahead of their Super W Season opening match against the Reds this weekend.
Coach Mosese Rauluni says the players are heading into the match with an air of positivism as they strive for a historic three-peat.
“The girls are feeling great, it’s been a pretty short pre-season but we’ve got them together pretty well. A lot of unity in the team, which has been good and we’re looking forward to the grand final replay against Queensland.”
The Fijian Drua Women play Queensland Reds at 3:35pm on Sunday and the match will air live on FBC Sports HD channel.
Meanwhile the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua face the Chiefs tomorrow at 6:30pm in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Hamilton.
You can also watch this match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.