Fiji Under-20 squad trimmed

The Fiji Under-20 coaching team has named its players for the upcoming East versus West competition that is scheduled for March 23rd.

After conducting trials for more than 600 players in two phases around the country, the coaching staff has named a 44 member squad for the East team and 39 players for the West.

High-Performance Unit Nationals Team Manager Bill Gadolo says the abundance of talent has not made it difficult to pick the players that will go through a final trial next week.

Players named in the East and West teams are to report to the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Gym next Monday.

East Team

Loose Head Prop

Semi Qica

Ponipate Nailiva

Waisea Mataniwai

Jone Biu Waqalevu

Hooker

Patemo Nuku

Ratu Kaiava Tagivetaua

Ratu Iliesa Raketekete

Tight Head Prop

Bill Nairau

Asivorosi Tora

Paula Radrodro

Locks

Saula Qiolevu

Semi Tokitani

Jesse David Stolz

Matai Radovu

Samuela Soqovata

Blindside Flankers

Manasa Bainimarama

Motikai Murray

Epeli Tabaka

Openside Flankers

Naibuka Matadigo

Ifereimi Belau

Jone Bulewa

Number 8

Mosese Qionimacawa

Malakai Nawai

Savenaca Rabaka

Half Backs

Jonathan Sovasova

Philip Baselala

Savanaca Kamanalagi

First Fives

Mitchel Simpson

Sikeli Rabitu

Jone Rarabalavu

Left Wings

Joshua Cannan

Tomasi Seru

Elia Kaumaitotoya

Inside Centers

Ropate Rinakama

Inosi Tuivabea

Jalesi Seruvatu

Outside Centers

Waisea Tuisese

Sakenasa Naikawakawavesi

Sepo Namoce

Right Wings

Filimoni Nalawa

Jotame Nateba

Fullback

Kevueli Sauvakacolo

Tevita Boseiwaqa

Peni Dobui

West Team

Loose Head Prop

Marika Toga

Marika Soqeta

Atunaisa Sokobale

Hooker

Viliame Satala

Apisalome T

Anthony Vulisalusalu

Tight Head Prop

Orisi Navavavau

Allen Osbourne

Elroy Macomber

Lasaro Tora

Locks

Savenaca Domoni

Atu Kurumudu

Apisalome Tagimailagi

Peni Nayago

Blindside Flankers

Isoa Tuwai

Rupeni Nakiyago

Maleli Naqitu

Openside Flankers

Freddy Ralulu

Number 8

Mesake Ravonu

Turuva Tuidraki

Half Backs

Jacob Etonia

Jolame Ralaveta

Epeli Qio

First Five

Naibuka Ladiniwasa

Jethrow Fasala

Ilaitia Nabewa

Left Wings

Jonasa Tuitavua

Sairusi Vunisa

Inside Centers

Manieta Novonovo

Peceli Tuisese

Joseva Tamata

Outside Centers

Erami Baca

Tevita Bukaniyava

Right Wings

Josua Seeto

Jeremaia Driu

Semiti Kaisau

Fullbacks

Vatili Turuva

Sairusi Tanidrala

Akuila Tuinasau