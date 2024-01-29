Fiji title drought continues

Fiji’s title drought continues in the HSBC Sevens World Series after the national side’s fourth place finish at the Perth 7s yesterday.

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side lost to Australia 22-7 in the cup semi-final before going down to Ireland 24-7 in the bronze medal playoff.

The national side has now gone 17 tournaments without a title win.

Article continues after advertisement

The last time Fiji won a tournament was in 2022, defeating Ireland 29-17 in the final of the Toulouse 7s in France.

Despite the result, Ben Gollings’ men have climbed up a spot on the World Series standings to second place, leveled with Australia on 44 points.

Argentina maintains the lead with 58 points after three tournaments, following its 31-5 win over Australia in the Perth 7s cup final last night.

South Africa are in fourth spot, followed by Ireland, New Zealand and France respectively.

Meanwhile the Fijiana side has slipped from fourth place to seventh in the World Series standings.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side settled for eighth spot in Perth after losing to Canada 26-5 in the playoff for seventh position.

History was created in the women’s cup final as Ireland defeated Australia 19-14 to secure its first-ever World Series tournament title.

The next leg of the World Series will be held in Vancouver, Canada on February 23rd-25th.