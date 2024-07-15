Fiji falls to Georgia in ninth place playoff

Fiji fell heartbreakingly short in a thrilling 36-40 try-fest against Georgia in the second of the 9th-place semi-finals, narrowly missing a chance to advance to a meeting with Six Nations side Italy this morning.

Despite suffering their fourth straight defeat, the Fijians dazzled with six scintillating tries, including four from their own half, taking the game right to the wire. Speedy winger Aisea Nawai claimed a hat-trick, showcasing his remarkable speed and skill.

Fiji initially trailed as Georgia’s Davit Lagvilava was sin-binned for a high tackle on Ratu Isikeli Rabitu, followed by two early penalties from fly-half Luka Tsirekidze. However, Fiji responded with a converted try from Ponipate Tuberi in the 21st minute, after a stunning move from inside their own half.

Article continues after advertisement

Georgia regained the lead through Mikheil Khakhubia’s try from a driving maul, and despite Luka Nasau’s sin-binning for a scrum infringement, Fiji struck back with another exquisite try before the break, leaving Georgia with a 21-12 lead at halftime.

Early in the second half, Georgia lost flanker Andro Dvali to the sin bin, but managed to score their third try five minutes later. Fiji’s Waisake Salabiau responded with a try in the 55th minute, followed by Nawai’s second try, bringing the game to a nail-biting climax.

Despite a quick reply from Georgia’s Nika Lomidze, Fiji’s Avakuki Niusalelekitoga scored their fifth try, and Nawai completed his hat-trick. Tuberi’s conversion brought Fiji close, but Georgia held on for the win.

In the closing stages, Georgia’s Luka Kotorashvili was injured, and Murtazi Tskhadadze was sin-binned, adding to the drama of an unforgettable match.