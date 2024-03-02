Fiji dominates Moana Pasifika in round two

[Source: Oceania Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji has defeated Moana Pasifika 48-12 in the round two of the Under-20 Oceania Rugby Challenge this afternoon

Nemani Kurucake got Fiji off to a strong start with the first try, followed by Josua Uluibau and Aisea Tuisese crossing the try line within the first 15 minutes.

Fiji’s dominance continued in the first half, with Eroni Sarasau adding a fourth try and Sivaniolo Lumelume sprinting past defenders for the fifth.

Article continues after advertisement

Phillip Baselala extended Fiji’s lead with another try, resulting in a halftime score of 38-0 in Fiji’s favor.

The second half saw Fiji facing tougher opposition from Moana Pasifika, who managed to score three tries.

However, Fiji’s Tevita Sovau and Aisea Nawai ensured a decisive finish to the game.

Having previously defeated Tonga 39-25, Fiji’s U20 team will now prepare to face Samoa in the final round on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.