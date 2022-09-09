Fiji and Fijiana 7s to continue winning momentum

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The Fiji men’s and Fijiana 7s sides are both looking to build from their recent success.

Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Manager Simon Raiwalui says it is going to be an exciting World Cup given that it is a knockout in the first round of 16 matches.

Raiwalui says both national teams have gone through thorough preparations.

“They’ve had a really good program leading up to it with their preparations here in Fiji, the HSBC and then the Commonwealth Games. Both teams had success there with their medals so obviously looking to have more success here at the World Cup.”

Fijiana is up first tonight as they play their opening World Cup match against Japan at 11.17 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Fiji men’s will face their round of 16 clash against either Wales or Korea tomorrow morning at 4.05.