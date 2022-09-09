Fiji 7s to face Wales

[Photo: World Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team will face Wales in its round of 16 World Cup clash tomorrow morning at 4.05.

This as Wales thrashed Korea 33-10 in their qualifying match in Cape Town, South Africa.

Wales captain Luke Treharne starred for the Welshman crossing over twice and kicking four successful conversions.

He scored the opening and last try with Tom Brown, Morgan Sieniawski and Callum Carson scoring in between.

Treharne says it will be a good challenge playing Fiji who plays a different style of sevens compared to other teams.

He says meeting Fiji in big stages as such is nothing new to Wales and they’re excited for the challenge.

Wales led 21-0 at halftime.