Exciting night for rugby enthusiasts

As all rugby enthusiasts prepare for the most anticipated Skipper Cup finals tonight, Fiji Rugby Union believes fans will storm in numbers to witness this event.

FRU Operations Manager, Tiko Matawalu says both teams in the senior division will be on each other’s neck as they search for the winner.

Matawalu adds Nadi is aiming to dened their title while Suva do not wish to upset the home crowd.

“And looking at Nadi, Nadi is the defending champion, the game is not going to be any easier for both teams, for Nadi playing away from home.”

Tiko asserts both teams are equally talented and it will be anyone’s game.

He say it will be an uphill challenge for Nadi as they will be facing Suva with crowd back them up.

Suva will face Naitasiri in the Under-20 side at 5pm before the main final between Suva and Nadi at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.