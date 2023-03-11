Every game is a final for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are approaching every Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match as a final.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says to achieve their quarter-final ambitions, they need to treat each game with importance.

He says consistency will be key.

“All the games are big games. The last two were big for us, every game is a final especially fighting to get a quarter-final spot.”

Ikanivere says playing the full 80 minutes will take them a long way in this competition.

The 23-year-old hooker will lead the Drua today as they take on the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.