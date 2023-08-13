England beats Wales, Farrell sent off

[Source: England Rugby/ Twitter]

England narrowly defeated Wales 19-17 in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham.

England however could be without captain Owen Farrell in their next two Tests and possibly their World Cup opener against Argentina.

This is because he was sent off for a dangerous hit on Wales forward Taine Bashman.

Article continues after advertisement

Farrell became the first England player to have a yellow card upgraded to a red by the new Bunker review system.

England will face Ireland and the Flying Fijians in their upcoming Tests.