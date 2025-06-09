End of an era for Naitasiri trio

From left: Viliame Kanatabua, Etonia Rokotuisawa and Maciu Vakacabeqoli

Three veteran Naitasiri players are soaking up every moment in the red and black as they prepare for their final run in today’s Skipper Cup final before hanging up their boots.

Fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa, flanker Maciu Vakacabeqoli and outside back Viliame Kanatabua will run out for the last time with the Farebrother Trophywinning team.

For the trio, it’s more than just another game it’s a farewell to the jersey they’ve worn with pride and passion for 15 years.

The trio and captain Jone Naqiri are the only players in the current squad who battled in the 2022 final against Nadi, where they fell short.

Coach Timoci Tinaviti says it will be a bittersweet occasion for Naitasiri, as the team bids farewell to players who have given so much of their lives to the province, both on and off the field.

“These three players have been with us for a very long time and we want to dedicate this final dance to them as it will also be their farewell game. They’ve been part of the team since 2015. I told the boys that this week’s game is dedicated to our three senior players who will run out in Naitasiri colours one last time tomorrow.”

He adds while the send-off game will be an emotional one, this also means opportunities for those in their u20 squad.

“We have spoken this week as a team and have all mutually agreed to give chances to our young players coming up the ranks. So we look forward to seeing some more u20s joining the senior team in the new season.”

Tinaviti says todays showdown is especially dedicated to the trio and wishes them well in their future plans.

The final whistle tomorrow at Laucala Bay will not only decide a champion but also close a treasured chapter in their rugby journey.

Naitasiri will meet Malolo at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.

