Dubai 7s pool draws released

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

With draws for the upcoming Dubai 7s released, the Fiji Men’s team are in for a tough competition after being pooled together with three of the best teams in the world.

Fiji sits in pool A together with South Africa, France and Argentina.

They face the Los Pumas on November 29th, and faces South Africa and France on the 30th.

Coming in as holders of the Dubai 7s title, making their way into the knockout stages to defend their title will be a tough task.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana also sits in Pool A with the United States of America, France and New Zealand.

