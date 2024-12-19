Drua Women boosted by ANZ sponsorship

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua Women’s team will now enjoy the support of ANZ, following the renowned bank’s announcement of an expanded sponsorship that includes both the men’s and women’s teams.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says they are very proud to have supported the Fijian Drua since its inception three years ago and are now pleased to welcome the Drua Women’s team into the fold.

He adds that their involvement is not just financial sponsorship. ANZ continues to be the official bank of the Drua, helping fund the club’s high-performance centre and delivering financial literacy training to the entire squad.

Yazbek notes that the addition of the women’s team aligns with ANZ’s strong focus on empowering women to achieve success in all areas – from sport to personal finance and business.

He says it is no secret that rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Fijians, and they are looking forward to another exciting season.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says they deeply value their relationship with ANZ and are delighted to continue working together, broadening their partnership with the inclusion of the women’s team.

Evans adds that they are proud to partner with one of the leading financial institutions in the region, especially as they look ahead to another exciting Super Rugby season.

Meanwhile, the Drua are currently in Kadavu for their pre-season training that will wrap up tomorrow.