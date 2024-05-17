Drua to replicate last season’s game against Reds

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is out to make amends in what will be an important game in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Queensland Reds in Suva tomorrow.

Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says the team is still reeling from their disappointing 48-10 defeat to the Western Force last week and will look to bounce back this weekend in the hopes of getting their playoffs campaign back on track.

Hussein says the players also want to put up a good performance for their Suva fans, particularly for students who will be returning to school next week at the conclusion of their two-week break.

“They know how important it is in the context of this season and for our qualification into the quarterfinals. They also understand how important it is to bounce back from that poor performance last week, and I’ve seen them more focused than I have ever seen them for this particular game.”

Hussein says they aim to replicate last season’s game against the Reds, where they secured a 41-17 victory.

He adds the Reds have been in fine form this season but the Fijian Drua are confident of remaining in the top eight position on the Super Rugby Pacific point standings at the conclusion of round 13 this weekend.

The Fijian Drua will host the Reds at 2:05pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.