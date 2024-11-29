Drua to host 10s competition next month

[Photo Supplied]

The Fijian Drua will host the 2024 Sun Bell Drua 10s competition that will be held in Nadi next month.

This was announced during their partnership today with Fiji’s leading canned tuna producer, Pacific Fishing Company Pte Limited to host the highly anticipated tournament.

According to Drua CEO Mark Evans, the partnership marks an exciting and innovative addition to Fiji’s rugby calendar.

Created by the Fijian Drua, the eight-team competition will see provincial teams from the Western Division go head-to-head with two teams made up of Fijian Drua players.

He highlights PAFCO’s importance as a key member of the community, particularly in Ovalau and says there is excitement about visiting the island to engage with fans in Lomaiviti.

Evans also notes that, in addition to their sponsorship, PAFCO’s products will play an essential role in meeting the nutritional needs of both the men’s and women’s teams.

The tournament will feature two pools of four teams, each comprising one Drua team and three provincial teams.

Matches will consist of 10-minute halves, with ten players on each team.

PAFCO CEO Saiyad Raiyum says they are proud to partner with the Drua and to have the opportunity to support both the Super Rugby and Super W teams.

He also expressed excitement about the upcoming season, noting that three players from Ovalau are part of the men’s team.

The 2024 Sun Bell Drua 10s will be held at King Charles Park in Nadi on the 13th of next month.