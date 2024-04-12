Drua on a mission: Coates

Fijian Drua women's lock forward Jade Coates [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Lock forward Jade Coates believes the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are in the right position to host their maiden semi-final this year.

The veteran second-rower, who will once again partner Asinate Serevi in the locks against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow, says the players have learnt a lot from their previous four outings this season in the Super W.

Coates adds the Rebels are just another team that the Drua Women need to prepare for and they have worked hard this week to rectify their mistakes from previous games as they look to defend the title they have won for the past two seasons.

“We just treat every team like it’s a final so for us, our prep doesn’t change. It’s just putting our best foot forward and hopefully what we have been practising, we can put into the game.”

The Drua Women and Rebels will clash at 7.05pm tomorrow in Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.