Discipline will be key for Nasinu Secondary U16

Nasinu Secondary School side

Nasinu Secondary School will be looking into working on their discipline when they face Naitasiri Secondary School in the final of the Southern Zone Raluve competition in the under 16 category.

Nasinu Captain, Kinisimere Korolala who hails from Tavea, Ovalau says they will need to fix their discipline on the field when they play this weekend.

“We will need to avoid fighting and the use of vulgar language on the field when we play in the final.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Year 10 student adds that the game last week was tough but they were prepared for it.

“It was a tough game but we prepared well because we wanted to reach the final.”

The two teams are set to clash this Saturday with the venue yet to be confirmed.