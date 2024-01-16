Dickson to lead NZ 7s Development

Kiwi 7s veteran Sam Dickson

Kiwi 7s veteran Sam Dickson will lead the New Zealand Development side at the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this week.

The tireless forward is the most experienced player in the shadow New Zealand side.

Also running out for the Kiwis will be New Zealand 7s regulars Amanaki Nicole, Jayden Keelan, Brady Rush and Xavier Tito-Harris.

The Kiwis will also feature Fiji-born centre Maloni Kunawave.

The New Zealand Development side is pooled with Ambassadors All Stars, Devo Babas and Ravuka.

Meanwhile 2016 Olympic Games 7s gold medallist Vatemo Ravouvou will feature for Saunaka.

In the women’s division, Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has named a powerful line-up for the Mount Masada side.

The shadow national side includes Younis Bese, Laisani Likuceva, Laisani Moceisawana, Talei Wilson and Sesenieli Donu.

They will face stiff competition from the shadow New Zealand 7s side, Matakesi, which includes several key players in the World Sevens Series such as Shiray Kaka, Justine McGregor, Kelsey Teneti and Theresa Setefano.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park.