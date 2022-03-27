Derenalagi to lead, four to debut

Olympic gold medalist Ratu Meli Derenalagi will lead the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the first time in Super Rugby Pacific against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow.

Derenalagi is one of five changes made to the starting 15.

Our tight five from the Brumbies game has been retained while Derenalagi is in at blindside flanker replacing Vilive Miramira who shifts to seven in place of Kitione Salawa.

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta packs down at number eight replacing Nemani Nagusa.

There are two changes in the backline that sees the return of Selesitino Ravutaumada on the wing replacing Vinaya Habosi and Peni Matawalu getting his first start at halfback ahead of Simione Kuruvoli.

Four players are expected to make their debut off the bench which includes Rusiate Nasove, Teti Tela, Australia based scrumhalf Josh Vuta and former New Zealand 7s trialist Jona Mataiciwa.

Mataiciwa is also a former Waikato Under 20 and Bay Of Plenty regional player.

The Drua takes on the Melbourne Rebels at 8:45pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.