Deans Director applaud teams

Vodafone Super Deans tournament director Navitalai Waiwalu has applauded teams for the effort and camaraderie shown in the national quarter-finals yesterday.

Waiwalu says as expected the turnout was great with students, old scholars, and families supporting their teams.

Schools like Tailevu North and Christian Mission Fellowship made it to the national quarters for the first time while Sighatoka Methodist returned after six long years.

Waiwalu says this shows the growth of the sport in schools and how competitive players are becoming.

“The quality of games has continued to grow every year. I’m thankful to all team coaches and management who are behind the preparations of the students both in Raluve and Deans.”

Waiwalu says the semi-finals should be a level up than what was witnessed at the HFC Stadium in Suva yesterday.

In the Under-18 semi-final, Suva Grammar School will face Queen Victoria School while Natabua High School will battle Marist Brothers High School will be played next Saturday.