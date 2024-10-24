Cook Islands will not be easy says Donoghoe

Kurt Donoghoe (left) and Joe Lovodua

Two Fiji Bati players are glad to have been given another chance to don the national jumper in the Pacific Bowl Championship this Saturday against the Cook Islands.

Kurt Donoghoe and Joe Lovodua featured in the Bati’s loss to Papua New Guinea last week.

Donoghoe will marshal the Bati around the park again on Saturday and looks forward to the team improving on last year’s performance.

“I think it will be a good game, you know; they gave us a good one last year. I think it’s going to be an exciting game and a close one, and I think they have been building from last year as well and have a bit of a stronger side, so they will be coming for us, especially after that game in the weekend.”

‘The General’ knows it’ll be another mountain to climb for the national side at home this weekend and believes the Cook Islands will raise the intensity of the match.

The Bati takes on the Cook Islands at 8.10 pm on Saturday. At 6 pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts the Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifier.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports.