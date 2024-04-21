Composure and decision-making critical: Rauluni

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women coach Mosese Rauluni says his side will need to maintain their composure in critical moments of a game, ahead of their Super W final showdown against the Waratahs next weekend.

Rauluni says the side made some questionable calls in the 25-14 semi-final win over the Western Force, which could have cost them the game.

The former Flying Fijians skipper and halfback says he will iron out this area in training in the coming week with captain Karalaini Naisewa and the senior players in the squad, in order to maximize on their opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“I let the captain make those decisions but some of those decisions we could have either kicked out, especially when we were defending for a long time and then we quick tapped a few times but some of those quick taps, we made a lot of ground but its just knowing when to play with the ball and knowing when to put it out and give our team a rest. Sometimes we put ourselves under that pressure by playing a bit too much and they were back in our half.”

The Drua Women will travel to Sydney next week to take on the undefeated Waratahs in the Super W final at 4pm next Sunday.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.