Children turn up in numbers for rugby festival

Almost 400 children from six different communities in Suva were part of the Rugby Academy of Fiji MILO Tag Festival in Albert Park today.

The one-day event, organized by former Flying Fijian great Seremaia Bai, included grades from under-nine to under-14 for both boys and girls.

The event aims to nurture grass roots rugby from the youngest level and teach children the basics of rugby.

But for Bai, this is all about giving back to the community.

With a wealth of experience of representing Fiji on the international stage, Bai hopes to impart and share his knowledge with the participants, and hopefully inspire the next generation of rugby stars.

“Every school holiday, we normally hold this for communities who don’t have access to such programs, villages that we bring together,400 kids, from communities that are probably don’t have access to such programs. This is just for them to have fun and know each other.”

Bai also had some of his players from his Eastern Saints Rugby Club side join the event as officials.

The event came to an end this afternoon at Albert Park in Suva.