Canakaivata gives credit where it’s due

Flying Fijians number eight Elia Canakaivata is giving credit where its due for earning the player of the match award in their 22-3 win against the USA in the semifinal of the Pacific Nations Cup last night.

Canakaivata played an instrumental role in adding points on the tally for the Fijians after he scored a double that helped the team book a final spot in the competition.

He says that the fans in the crowd played a crucial role in their win and tips his hat off to them.

“First of all I would like to thank the Lord almighty for his blessing and protection and without him I would have not been able to achieve what I have achieved.”



The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will feature in the final against the winner of the second semi-final between Samoa and Japan who will play at 6.05pm tonight.

The final will be held next Saturday at 10.05pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.