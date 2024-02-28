Byrne makes one change for Moana Pasifika clash

Mesake Vocevoce (left), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has made one change in his starting line-up for the clash against the Moana Pasifika in Melbourne this weekend.

Rookie lock forward Mesake Vocevoce replaces Leone Rotuisolia in the second row and will pair up with Isoa Nasilasila.

This is the only change from the starting 15 that featured in the 34-10 defeat to the Blues in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opening round last week.

In the front row, Livai Natave teams up again with Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge with the back-row trio of Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata and captain Meli Derenalagi retained.

Frank Lomani is at halfback with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula retaining his spot at fly-half.

Centre Apisalome Vota will team up again with Iosefo Masi in the midfield with Epeli Momo and Selesitino Ravutaumada on the wings and Isikeli Rabitu at fullback.

Byrne has made a couple of changes on his bench with prop Haereiti Hetet replacing Emosi Tuqiri, lock forward Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta comes in, halfback Simione Kuruvoli replaces Peni Matawalu while speedster Iliesa Ratuva Junior replaces Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto, prop Jone Koroiduadua, flanker Vilive Miramira and flyhalf Kemu Valetini have retained their spots on the bench from last week.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other round two games in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm on Friday while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.