Bure Brother starts Marist 7s on a high

[ Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/ Facebook]

The Bure Brothers have started their Fiji Bitter Marist 7s on a high defeating Korolevu 22-0 in their opener this morning in the Under-21 category.

In the other games, Village Boys won 10-0 against Nuku Rugby while EMS Tabadamu was defeated 10-0 by Coral Coasters.

PSM Aflame Brothers outclassed AJ Pallets Ba River 17-5 and Dominion Brothers defeated Aqua Pro Savuiqali 12-0 while

Marist Rugby narrowly defeated Noikoro Babasa 7-0.

Aloha Taveuni escaped Seekadah Babas 15-7.

The games are currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.