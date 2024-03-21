Bure Brother starts Marist 7s on a high

[ Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/ Facebook]
The Bure Brothers have started their Fiji Bitter Marist 7s on a high defeating Korolevu 22-0 in their opener this morning in the Under-21 category.
In the other games, Village Boys won 10-0 against Nuku Rugby while EMS Tabadamu was defeated 10-0 by Coral Coasters.
PSM Aflame Brothers outclassed AJ Pallets Ba River 17-5 and Dominion Brothers defeated Aqua Pro Savuiqali 12-0 while
Marist Rugby narrowly defeated Noikoro Babasa 7-0.
Aloha Taveuni escaped Seekadah Babas 15-7.
The games are currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
