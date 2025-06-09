Benazzi visit strengthens rugby partnership

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Rugby Union Acting CEO Koli Sewabu has welcomed the courtesy visit by Abdelatif Benazzi, Vice President of the French Rugby Federation, President of the Six Nations and a key figure in the global rugby high-performance space, saying it has further solidified the relationship between Fiji Rugby and French rugby authorities.

Benazzi’s visit highlighted shared development goals and opened up exciting new opportunities for collaboration, especially around player pathways and professional growth.

The discussions focused on key pathway considerations to ensure that young Fijian players are well prepared as they transition into professional environments, particularly in France’s Top 14 competition and across the European leagues.

With a few hundred Fijian players currently excelling in France, the partnership continues to bring immense benefits, not just to player development, but also to cultural exchange and the overall global competitiveness of both nations, as seen in recent Test matches.

Talks also explored new initiatives through the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French government’s development aid agency, which could play a crucial role in supporting rugby development in France and the Pacific.

Fijian players have enriched the French game, bringing exceptional flair, athleticism and excitement that continues to attract fans to stadiums.

For Fiji, this represents a vital pathway for player development, professional opportunities and financial stability through remittances that support families and communities back home.

Sewabu says the FRU is grateful for the longstanding support from France and views Benazzi’s visit as a timely boost, especially as Fiji prepares to enter Tier One and navigates the evolving landscape of global rugby competitions. The visit has strengthened the foundation of the Fiji–France rugby partnership and opened doors to more meaningful collaboration in the years ahead.

