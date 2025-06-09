Beale honored to lead First Nations Pasifika side

From left: Lington Leli, Serupepeli Uru, Kurtley Beale.

Western Force legend Kurtley Beale is excited to finally get his second shot at the British and Irish Lions.

This is after he was named captain of the First Nations Pasifika squad.

Beale will lead the team out tomorrow in Melbourne against the Lions, named for a rare appearance at flyhalf as one of ten internationally capped players.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s a huge honour to be able to represent the team, which has some classy players.

Beale also says all the players are leaders in their own right.

Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge and lock Mesake Vocevoce will come off the bench tomorrow.

Serupepeli Uru, Filipo Daugunu and Lington Leli are in the starting 15.

The First Nations Pasifika side takes on the Lions at 10pm tomorrow in Melbourne.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.