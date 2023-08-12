Ba, Lautoka promoted to Skipper Cup

[Source: Supplied]

History for Ba Rugby as it will feature in next season’s Skipper Cup for the first time ever.

Ba will be accompanied by Lautoka from the Vodafone Vanua Championship to the premier level.

Ba and Lautoka will face off in the final of the Vodafone Vanua Championship.

Known as a soccer-crazy town, Ba is now making new waves in rugby, defeating Navosa 38-24 at Garvey Park in Tavua.

Lautoka held on to beat Rewa 35-28 in the second semi-final.

In the Under-20 grade, Cakaudrove thrashed Northern Bulls 67-0 and Ba beat Navosa 41-25.